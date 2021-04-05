Jetcoin (JET) Trading Up 41.4% This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $375,370.24 and approximately $1.16 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00674687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00073809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028730 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.