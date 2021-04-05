John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
HPI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $21.52.
