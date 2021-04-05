John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

HPI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,662. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

