John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
NYSE HPF traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.30.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
