John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

NYSE HPS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.39. 100,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.