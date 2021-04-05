John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
NYSE HPS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $18.39. 100,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.46.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
