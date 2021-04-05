John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PDT stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $15.06. 186,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

