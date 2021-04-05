John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of PDT stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $15.06. 186,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $15.60.
