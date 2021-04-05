John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 153,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,049. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

