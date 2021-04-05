John P. Jordan Sells 1,029 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 1,029 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $13,366.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,361.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLAB traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $5,738,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 294,084 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

