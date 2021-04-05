John S. Riccitiello Sells 217,124 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE U traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,531. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.02.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

