John T. Henderson Sells 3,333 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $78,458.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CYTK traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 794,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,799. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 66,609 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

