John W. Swygert Sells 1,517 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OLLI stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

