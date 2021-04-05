John W. Swygert Sells 1,517 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OLLI stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
