John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 353.83 ($4.62).
Several research firms recently issued reports on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25). Also, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Insiders bought 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,624,212 in the last ninety days.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
