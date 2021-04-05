Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 221,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

