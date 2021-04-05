Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $35,535.98 and $10,291.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00671676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00073544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.