Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $11.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $184.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.63. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $186.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.