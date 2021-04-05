Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 25,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $729,500.00.

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 262,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

