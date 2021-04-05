JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 223,225 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.88% of Coherus BioSciences worth $86,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

CHRS opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

