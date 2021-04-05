JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

BHF stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,746,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

