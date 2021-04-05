JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.
BHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.
BHF stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,746,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
