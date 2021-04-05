JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of LKQ worth $76,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ opened at $42.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.