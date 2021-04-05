JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $74.65 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.91% of Ciena worth $74,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,392,000 after acquiring an additional 479,087 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $128,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $2,337,126. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

