JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $86.27 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,199,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of SVB Financial Group worth $86,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.69.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $483.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $136.63 and a twelve month high of $577.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.