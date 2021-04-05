JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $103.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE:GL opened at $98.69 on Monday. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

