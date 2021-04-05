JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 305.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Paycom Software worth $85,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 79,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $376.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.01. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 133.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

