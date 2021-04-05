JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.48% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $80,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

