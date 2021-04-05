JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $73.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on LNC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.
NYSE:LNC opened at $62.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.
In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln National by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
