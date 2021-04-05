JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $73.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LNC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lincoln National by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

