JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $29.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

