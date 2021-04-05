JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

DWHHF opened at $91.50 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

