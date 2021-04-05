Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.82 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003840 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00074910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00295247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00099832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.00779793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

