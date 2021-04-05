JUIICE (JUI) Market Capitalization Achieves $278,244.75

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded 90.3% lower against the dollar. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $278,244.75 and $166.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066815 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003554 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

