Julius Knowles Sells 11,202 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $659,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,630,960.57.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $707,076.72.

On Monday, March 1st, Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $818,845.11.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02.

Shares of KROS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.40. 109,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,375. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.