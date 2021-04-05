Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $998.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,132. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 284,386 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,288,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $79,885,000 after buying an additional 759,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

