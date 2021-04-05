JUST Achieves Market Cap of $388.79 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 82.7% against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $388.79 million and $633.13 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00297932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00100366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00773538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028861 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

