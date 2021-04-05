JustBet (WINR) Market Cap Hits $16.44 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 91.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $16.44 million and approximately $794,694.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 556.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00300300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00782959 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028684 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,780,933 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

