JustLiquidity (JUL) Market Cap Achieves $50.66 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for about $115.96 or 0.00196008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $50.66 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.00297015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00096736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.64 or 0.00780273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017369 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

