K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

KNTNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNTNF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,273. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.