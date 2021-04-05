Kadena (KDA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $943,523.00

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Kadena has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $72.63 million and $943,523.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00073124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00302847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00094702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.00749876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,550,244 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

