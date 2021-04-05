KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 713,767 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of KAR Auction Services worth $28,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after buying an additional 3,036,969 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,973,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,718,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 948,727 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

