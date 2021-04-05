Karen J. Holcom Sells 1,150 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AYI traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.60. The stock had a trading volume of 778,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,611. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $173.61. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.19.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

