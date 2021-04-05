KARMA (KARMA) Trading 85% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 98.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 85% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $1,301.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005400 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00104366 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.