Kava.io Price Hits $7.30 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $427.28 million and approximately $163.46 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $7.30 or 0.00012321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.00280915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,920.84 or 0.03241538 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 119,645,184 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

