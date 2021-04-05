Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00285724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

