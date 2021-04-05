KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells $68,491.50 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $38.11. 1,264,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,424. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -152.44 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

