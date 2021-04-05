KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells $68,491.50 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $38.11. 1,264,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,424. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -152.44 and a beta of 1.39.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KBR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
