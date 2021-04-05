Keep Network Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Keep Network has a market cap of $341.64 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00672893 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00073656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029317 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 500,839,656 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

