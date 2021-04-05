Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Achieves $46.96 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $46.96 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for about $234.78 or 0.00398749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00076602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00299980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.00768908 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 108.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028711 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.