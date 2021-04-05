Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $7.71 or 0.00013098 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $606,245.15 and $34,750.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00300445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00102604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.22 or 0.00757823 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 117.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029403 BTC.

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

