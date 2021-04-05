Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 11,947 shares.The stock last traded at $42.44 and had previously closed at $30.49.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.