Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 11,947 shares.The stock last traded at $42.44 and had previously closed at $30.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

