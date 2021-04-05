Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,096,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,185,760.40.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$2.68. 237,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$3.19.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

