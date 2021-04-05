Kemacoin Price Up 5.7% This Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $44,635.23 and $106.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001270 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004971 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

