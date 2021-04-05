Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €640.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €640.00 ($752.94) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €602.25 ($708.53).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €599.40 ($705.18) on Monday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €560.93 and its 200 day moving average is €569.91.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

