Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 27,151 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,630,960.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $659,685.78.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $707,076.72.

On Monday, March 1st, Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $818,845.11.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02.

NASDAQ KROS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,375. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

