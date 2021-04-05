Kevin M. Murai Sells 5,000 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SNX stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.16. 248,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,444. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 12.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

