Kevin M. Murai Sells 5,000 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SNX stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.16. 248,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,444. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 12.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
